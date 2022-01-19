Turkey's Erdogan sees end to FX-demand driven volatility
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:04 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday there will no longer be volatility in financial markets caused by unbalanced demand for foreign currency after the lira currency tumbled 44% in value against the dollar last year.
In a speech to neighborhood administrators in Ankara, Erdogan said the froth would soon be removed from inflation - which surged to an annual 36.1% in December, the highest level during his 19-year rule.
