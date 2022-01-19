Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan sees end to FX-demand driven volatility

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:04 IST
Turkey's Erdogan sees end to FX-demand driven volatility
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday there will no longer be volatility in financial markets caused by unbalanced demand for foreign currency after the lira currency tumbled 44% in value against the dollar last year.

In a speech to neighborhood administrators in Ankara, Erdogan said the froth would soon be removed from inflation - which surged to an annual 36.1% in December, the highest level during his 19-year rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022