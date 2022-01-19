Left Menu

AGS Transact Technologies IPO receives 88 pc subscription on Day 1 of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:06 IST
AGS Transact Technologies IPO receives 88 pc subscription on Day 1 of offer
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies received 88 per cent subscription on the first day on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 2,51,98,420 shares against 2,86,74,696 shares on offer, according to data available with the BSE.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 1.32 times subscription, while non institutional investors garnered 1.02 times subscription.

This is the first IPO of 2022.

AGS Transact Technologies on Tuesday raised Rs 204 crore from anchor investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) is purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore by promoter and other selling shareholders.

Price range for the three-day offer is at Rs 166-175 per share.

ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022