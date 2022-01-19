Left Menu

Huge cache of arms, ammunition found in Paschim Medinipur

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
A huge cache of arms and ammunition was found buried in the ground in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Wednesday, police said.

The arms and ammunition were found packed in gunny bags, buried in the soil, in Bardanga village in Nolbona panchayat area in Goaltore during construction work for a road, they said.

A senior police officer said that 35-40 firearms and 400-450 bullets were found from the spot.

''Going by the look, it seems that these firearms and bullets were buried several years ago. The firearms are also damaged. We have seized them and looking into the matter,'' he said.

The soil was being flattened around 1 pm, during which the sacks with the arms and ammunition were discovered, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

