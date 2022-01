BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Says Bank And FMA Finalise FMI Regulatory Framework

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * RESERVE BANK AND FMA FINALISE FMI REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

* RBNZ & FMA RELEASED THEIR FINALISED FRAMEWORK FOR ASSESSING SYSTEMIC IMPORTANCE OF FINANCIAL MARKET INFRASTRUCTURES * FINALISED FRAMEWORK BALANCES NEED FOR FLEXIBILITY IN ACCOUNTING FOR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES OF INDIVIDUAL FMIS

* CHANGES INCLUDE TREATMENT OF CRITICAL SERVICE PROVIDERS & DISCRETION REGARDING PUBLICATION OF MATERIAL BREACHES * CONSULTATION HAS RESULTED A REFINED APPROACH TO DEVELOPING LEGALLY BINDING STANDARDS FOR DESIGNATED FMIS Source text https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2022/01/reserve-bank-and-fma-finalise-fmi-regulatory-framework Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)