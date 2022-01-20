New Zealand defence aircraft carrying supplies lands in Tonga

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules carrying much-needed humanitarian aid has landed in Tonga's airport, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

It is the first flight to land at the Fua'amotu International Airport after the country was cut off by a massive volcano and tsunami.

