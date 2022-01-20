Left Menu

New Zealand defence aircraft carrying supplies lands in Tonga

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 20-01-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 08:55 IST
New Zealand defence aircraft carrying supplies lands in Tonga
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules carrying much-needed humanitarian aid has landed in Tonga's airport, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

It is the first flight to land at the Fua'amotu International Airport after the country was cut off by a massive volcano and tsunami.

Also Read: Drinking water, ash big concern as Tonga damage after tsunami

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022