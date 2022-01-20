Left Menu

Asian Paints quarterly profit falls 18.5 pc to Rs 1,031.29 cr

It was at Rs 5,214.88 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:36 IST
Asian Paints Ltd on Thursday reported an 18.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,031.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,265.35 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations jumped 25.61 per cent to Rs 8,527.24 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 6,788.47 crore.

Asian Paints' total expenses were at Rs 7,220.29 crore in the latest December quarter, up 38.46 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. It was at Rs 5,214.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 3,252.50, down 0.87 per cent in afternoon trade on the BSE.

