CUTS Intl asks DPIIT to take views of consumer organisations on ecomm policy
Research firm CUTS International on Thursday asked the commerce and industry ministry to include consumer organisations while holding stakeholders consultation on the proposed e-commerce policy.It said that engaging with consumer groups would help understand the capacity building and needs of e-consumers.
Research firm CUTS International on Thursday asked the commerce and industry ministry to include consumer organisations while holding stakeholders' consultation on the proposed e-commerce policy.
It said that engaging with consumer groups would help understand the capacity building and needs of e-consumers. ''Consumers are central to the e-commerce ecosystem and hence their viewpoint in policy making ought to be taken on board. Any consultation without their representations cannot be termed as stakeholder consultation,'' Pradeep S Mehta, Secretary General of CUTS International, said in a statement.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the ministry, is formulating the policy.
