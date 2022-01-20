Left Menu

Germany's Habeck sees quick resolution of COVID bonus probe

An investigation by Berlin prosecutors into undeclared COVID-19 bonuses paid to the German Green Party's top leadership will not take long since the money has already been repaid, economy minister and co-party leader Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-01-2022
An investigation by Berlin prosecutors into undeclared COVID-19 bonuses paid to the German Green Party's top leadership will not take long since the money has already been repaid, economy minister and co-party leader Robert Habeck said on Thursday. The Greens, who are part of the three-party coalition governing Germany, said on Wednesday evening that prosecutors were examining the special payments made to Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, their joint leaders.

The 1,500 euro bonuses, paid by the party to compensate employees for their extra exertions during the pandemic, counted as outside income that should have been declared to parliament. Habeck said all involved were fully cooperating with authorities, adding that he did not expect the investigation to last long.

"And then, I think, the chapter will also be closed for good," Habeck told a news conference. The Greens share power in a Social Democrat-led, three-way coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

