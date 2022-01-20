MDPH inks MOU with HelpUsGreen for making incense sticks with flowers

Indore-based leading incense stick manufacturer Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) and HelpUsGreen, the pioneer in flower recycling technology, has inked a pact to produce incense sticks with recycled flowers.

''MDPH and HelpUsGreen have recently inked an MoU to launch Nature Flower fragrant incense sticks made from recycled flowers,” a company release Thursday said.

Flowers are an integral part of divine rituals in India, be it at a temple, a gurdwara or a mosque and almost all the flowers are thrown out as waste in garbage or in rivers, it said. The rivers play an important role in India and are the lifeline of Indian culture, it added.

There is a constant need to clean the rivers and to give the flowers used in rituals a new lease of life, MDPH said.

MDPH with its flagship brand Zed Black is amongst the top three brands of agarbatti manufacturers in the country.

From floral waste to fragrant sticks, the Zed Black Nature Flower Incense Sticks are launched in four natural fragrances, Sandal, Mogra, Kasturi, Rose across the country. The joint project aims to impact the lives of over 1,000 indigenous women workforce.

By using pioneering flower recycling technology and establishing a first of a kind Circular Economic Model in India, HelpUsGreen are the forerunners in starting the movement to clean the rivers and the places of worship. Thus, giving the future generations a clean holy environment, reducing the pollutants and decreasing the carbon footprint in the country, it said.

MDPH managing partner Ankit Agrawal said, “Joining hands with HelpUsGreen, a pioneer in flower recycling technology, and creating the agarbatti brand 'Nature Flower' is our small contribution in reducing the floral waste from the holy places in the country.'' ''We are also creating a clean environment for the tourists and locals alike. Besides already working with temples we are in talks with various municipal corporations to collect the daily floral waste and wilted flowers, to give a new lease of life by converting them into fragrant incense sticks under 'Nature Flower' brand from the house of MDPH,” he said.

HelpUsGreen founder and director Karan Rastogi said, “The MOU with MDPH is vital as a popular national brand is thinking about the waste management and making sure that this cause reaches the masses in the best way possible. Besides preserving the rivers and keeping holy places clean, we will be working towards creating a circular economy around the temple waste thus generating employment opportunities. We will soon start producing lifestyle products by up-cycling monumental, temple-waste in India and making it sustainable.” “The plan is not to just recycle discarded flowers, but also provide livelihood opportunities. We will be setting up various collection centers across the nation so that more employment prospects for underprivileged women are created and have a positive impact on their lives,'' he added. MDPH was established in 1992. Today, its flagship brand Zed Black processes over three crore incense sticks, selling 15 lakh packs every day and is available in 40+ countries across the globe.

