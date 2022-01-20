Any sanctions on Russia would not widely impact global, U.S. economy -White House

Any sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression toward Ukraine would not particularly expose the U.S. economy, although the Biden administration is focused on any possible impact on oil, White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Thursday.

"The actions that we have ready and that we are working closely with our allies to deploy would impose very significant costs across time on the Russian economy, and it would do so in a way that mitigates the impact on the global economy and the American economy," he told CNN.

