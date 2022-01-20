Doorstep diesel services provider Humsafar to enter EV space

Humsafar India, an app-based doorstep diesel services provider, is all set to make a foray into the growing Electric Vehicle (EV)-charging and battery replacement business and plans to set up its first charging stations in Delhi and Noida, a release said on Thursday.

The company plans to set up charging stations across Delhi-NCR and other cities in the country and is in talks with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to set up EV stations in urban areas, starting from Delhi.

At present, Humsafar, which has tied up with OMCs--Oil India and BPCL--has set up doorstep diesel delivery service in 50 cities across 20 states.

The company said it plans to make a foray into other states and cities soon. With different parts of the country witnessing a steady increase towards EVs, the demand for ancillary units and charging stations is expected to rise manifold.

EVs will require investing in infrastructure, possibly repurposing the existing network of fuel stations, building up the ecosystem of partners and stakeholders, including governmental policymakers, energy generation agencies, OEMs and mobility solutions providers, said Nishit Goel, Founder Director of Humsafar India.

“Humsafar will be developing charging stations at its tech platform and create its manufacturing consortia for standardized EV components such as batteries, powertrain and charging equipment. Humsafar India is expecting the market to unfold very quickly once the two-wheeler market fully extends in the EV space. We will try to reach for avenues other than fuel retail outlets for EV charging,” he said.

The company, he said, is proposing a dealer-owned dealer operated model where Humsafar will act as a facilitator for the setting up of facility and tech support post set-up, including customer management, adding, this will be under the Humsafar platform only.

“The company also plans to provide CNG in dispensers as part of doorstep service as the government has recently opened up this sector. Our vision is to provide last-mile connectivity in fuel space.

''Therefore, it is logical to get into other fuels as the central government keeps opening up the space. Therefore, CNG delivery being made available by the Govt was the next logical step,” Sanya Goel, Founder Director of Humsafar India said.

Humsafar also believes that diesel door delivery will open up for other sectors in the future, which would increase the market potential exponentially, she said, adding, “we also look forward to petrol door delivery in the next 2 to 5 years given the scarcity of land in urban areas.” In the diesel at doorstep service sector, Humsafar is planning to supply 120 diesel dispensing bowsers and more than 50,000 of 20 litres jerry cans in this fiscal across India, she said.

“Our target for the Financial year 2022-23 is selling 2-lakh diesel jerry cans and 500 bowsers. Our targets for the next fiscal will be considerably higher as we are also focusing on the sales of diesel through these machines for customers we are providing these to. Once we get traction on diesel sales, we will be able to derive more orders for these,” she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)