Jio Estonia, University of Oulu announce collaboration for 6G

Jio Estonia OU, a unit of Reliance Industries Limited, and the University of Oulu have decided to collaborate for 6G technology by bringing together a world-class pool of expertise from industry and academia. The collaboration will foster entrepreneurship by bringing together a world-class pool of expertise from both industry and academia in Aerial and Space communication, Holographic Beamforming, 3D Connected Intelligence in Cybersecurity, Microelectronics and Photonics, the University of Oulu said in a news release on Thursday.

The collaborative effort will aid in competing with 6G enabled products in the defence, automotive, white goods, industrial machinery, consumer goods, efficient manufacturing, novel personal smart device environments, and experiences such as urban computing and autonomous traffic settings. "We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Jio Estonia," said Professor Matti Latva-aho, Director of the 6G Flagship, the University of Oulu.

"As the leader of the world's first major 6G research programme, the University of Oulu focuses on wireless communications leading to 6G technologies. We are looking forward to collaborating with Jio Estonia and the entire Reliance Group on targeted research initiatives that will enable future wireless end-to-end solutions for a wide range of end-user requirements," Latva-aho said. 6G builds on top of 5G and extends digitisation through unique capabilities such as cell-free MIMO, intelligent surfaces and higher capacities through Terahertz frequencies. Both 5G and 6G will co-exist and cover a broad range of consumer and enterprise use cases.

"Jio has more than 400 million subscribers in India, and their experience shows that building capacity to transmit large amounts of data is becoming critical. Especially given the development of digital services and virtual worlds," said Taavi Kotka, CEO of Jio Estonia. "With this collaboration with the University of Oulu, we can make sure that we keep growing and developing as a world region of the future," he added.

"6G promises to build upon 5G capabilities to deeply integrate technology as a digital twin in our daily lives. Cutting edge areas such as the internet of nano-things and pervasive AI have tremendous business potential. Early investments in 6G research and capabilities with the University of Oulu can complement Jio Lab's capabilities in 5G and bring 6G to life," said Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms. Jio Platforms already has an active development programme for its 5G RAN and Core Platforms, facilitated through Jio Labs. This collaboration will further extend Jio's 5G capabilities and will help explore use cases in the 6G Era, in addition to cutting-edge research and development of the technology itself. (ANI)

