WNS Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings, Revises Full Year Guidance

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States– Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Highlights – Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter: GAAP Financials Revenue of $284.1 million, up 19.2% from $238.4 million in Q3 of last year and up 3.8% from $273.6 million last quarter Profit of $34.3 million, compared to $31.0 million in Q3 of last year and $32.1 million last quarter Diluted earnings per ADS of $0.68, compared to $0.60 in Q3 of last year and $0.64 last quarter Non-GAAP Financial Measures* Revenue less repair payments of $261.2 million, up 16.3% from $224.5 million in Q3 of last year and up 2.6% from $254.4 million last quarter Adjusted Net Income (ANI) of $44.4 million, compared to $41.0 million in Q3 of last year and $43.1 million last quarter Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS of $0.88, compared to $0.79 in Q3 of last year and $0.86 last quarter Other Metrics Added 11 new clients in the quarter, expanded 26 existing relationships Days sales outstanding (DSO) at 30 days Global headcount of 49,610 as of December 31, 2021 Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed below to our GAAP operating results are included at the end of this release. See also “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Revenue in the third quarter was $284.1 million, representing a 19.2% increase versus Q3 of last year and a 3.8% increase from the previous quarter. Revenue less repair payments* in the third quarter was $261.2 million, an increase of 16.3% year-over-year and 2.6% sequentially. Excluding exchange rate impacts, constant currency revenue less repair payments* in the fiscal third quarter was up 16.1% versus Q3 of last year and 3.4% sequentially. Year-over-year, fiscal Q3 revenue improved as a result of new client additions, the expansion of existing relationships, increased travel volumes, and currency movements net of hedging. Sequentially, revenue improvement was driven by broad-based revenue growth across most verticals and service offerings and increased travel volumes, which were partially offset by currency movements net of hedging.

Profit in the fiscal third quarter was $34.3 million, as compared to $31.0 million in Q3 of last year and $32.1 million in the previous quarter. Year-over-year, profit increased as a result of revenue growth, favorable currency movements net of hedging, higher net interest income, and a lower effective tax rate. These benefits more than offset the impact of wage increases and increased facility-related and travel costs. Sequentially, Q3 profit increased as a result of revenue growth, reduced share-based compensation expense, improved productivity and higher net interest income. These benefits were partially offset by wage increases, higher facility-related and travel costs, and currency headwinds net of hedging.

Adjusted net income (ANI)* in Q3 was $44.4 million, as compared to $41.0 million in Q3 of last year and $43.1 million in the previous quarter. Explanations for the ANI* movements on a year-over-year and sequential basis are the same as described for GAAP profit above with the exception of amortization of intangible expenses, share-based compensation costs and associated tax impacts, which are excluded from ANI*.

From a balance sheet perspective, WNS ended Q3 with $372.1 million in cash and investments and $8.4 million of debt. In the third quarter, the company generated $56.9 million in cash from operations and incurred $6.1 million in capital expenditures. Third quarter days sales outstanding were 30 days, as compared to 34 days reported in Q3 of last year and 31 days in the previous quarter.

“Despite ongoing pandemic-related volatility and pressure associated with tight global labor markets, WNS continues to perform well and deliver solid financial results in a healthy BPM demand environment. In the fiscal third quarter, year-over-year revenue grew 16.1% on a constant currency* basis while the company maintained adjusted operating margins* in excess of 21%,” said Keshav Murugesh, WNS’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our business model remains resilient, flexible, and focused on helping our clients leverage digital transformation to improve their competitive positioning.” COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the global economy, our clients’ businesses, and on WNS’s operations, financials, and visibility. Revenue has been pressured by lower client volumes, delays in new business ramps, client concessions, and facility lockdowns which impact service delivery. WNS is actively working to manage our clients’ changing requirements, adapt our service delivery models, ensure data security, and manage costs. In the fiscal third quarter, the company delivered more than 99% of our clients’ requirements. Going forward, impacts to our financial performance will be a function of how long the COVID-19 pandemic lasts on a global basis, and how long it takes our clients’ businesses to stabilize and recover.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance WNS is updating guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 as follows: • Revenue less repair payments* is expected to be between $1,008 million and $1,022 million, up from $868.7 million in fiscal 2021. Guidance assumes an average GBP to USD exchange rate of 1.35 for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

• ANI* is expected to range between $169 million and $173 million versus $141.7 million in fiscal 2021. Guidance assumes an average USD to INR exchange rate of 75.0 for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

• Based on a diluted share count of 51.2 million shares, the company expects fiscal 2022 adjusted diluted earnings* per ADS to be in the range of $3.30 to $3.38 versus $2.72 in fiscal 2021.

“The company has updated our forecast for fiscal 2022 based on current visibility levels and exchange rates,” said Sanjay Puria, WNS’s Chief Financial Officer. “Our guidance for the full year reflects growth in revenue less repair payments* of 16% to 18%, or 14% to 16% on a constant currency* basis. We currently have more than 99% visibility to the midpoint of the range, consistent with January guidance in previous years. For the year, we expect capital expenditures of up to $30 million.” *See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to our GAAP operating results at the end of this release.

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2021, WNS had 49,610 professionals across 55 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Statement This release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about our Company and our industry. Generally, these forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “seek,” “should” and similar expressions. These statements include, among other things, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to our expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our cost structure, the discussions of our strategic initiatives and the expected resulting benefits, our growth opportunities, industry environment, expectations concerning our future financial performance and growth potential, including our fiscal 2022 guidance, future profitability, and expected foreign currency exchange rates. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to worldwide economic and business conditions, our dependence on a limited number of clients in a limited number of industries; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our clients’ business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; currency fluctuations; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments; increasing competition in the BPM industry; technological innovation; our liability arising from fraud or unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client and customer data; telecommunications or technology disruptions; our ability to attract and retain clients; negative public reaction in the US or the UK to offshore outsourcing; our ability to collect our receivables from, or bill our unbilled services to our clients; our ability to expand our business or effectively manage growth; our ability to hire and retain enough sufficiently trained employees to support our operations; the effects of our different pricing strategies or those of our competitors; our ability to successfully consummate, integrate and achieve accretive benefits from our strategic acquisitions, and to successfully grow our revenue and expand our service offerings and market share; and future regulatory actions and conditions in our operating areas. These and other factors are more fully discussed in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and subsequent reports on Form 6-K filed with or furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

References to “$” and “USD” refer to the United States dollars, the legal currency of the United States; references to “GBP” refer to the British pound, the legal currency of Britain; and references to “INR” refer to Indian Rupees, the legal currency of India. References to GAAP refers to International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS).

