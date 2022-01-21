Left Menu

Malaysia resumes ticket sales for quarantine-free travel to Singapore

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement said the ticket sales resumption follows a risk evaluation on the current COVID-19 situation in both countries. The country will halve the ticket quota, however, for air and land travel. Increasing ticket quotas will be based on risk assessments from time to time on the COVID-19 situation in both countries, he said.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 21-01-2022 06:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 06:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia has resumed ticket sales for air and land travel under a vaccinated travel lane programme with Singapore that had been suspended until Jan. 20 over Omicron coronavirus variant concerns, the health ministry said on Friday. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement said the ticket sales resumption follows a risk evaluation on the current COVID-19 situation in both countries.

