PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 21

- Kwarteng blocks 1.2 bln pound subsea cable project backed by Tory donors https://on.ft.com/3qM8zC5 - City of London firms order workers back to the office https://on.ft.com/3tIb623

- Britishvolt secures £1.7 bln funding for North East battery plant https://on.ft.com/3fI1Xyj Overview

- UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has rejected a controversial 1.2 billion pound ($1.63 billion)undersea cable project backed by two tycoons born in the former Soviet Union, who have given 1.5 million pounds to Britain's ruling Conservative party. - Financial firms across the City of London including Goldman Sachs and HSBC Holdings Plc have started summoning staff back to the office a day after the UK government rescinded guidance that employees should work from home.

- Britishvolt, the start-up hoping to build a UK battery factory in Blyth, has raised around 1.7 billion pounds in funding from warehouse provider Tritax and investment group Abrdn Plc to construct its factory in North East England. ($1 = 0.7353 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

