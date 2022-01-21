Left Menu

China's transport ministry summons cargo service firms over operational issues

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-01-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 09:31 IST
  • China

China's transport ministry on Friday summoned four cargo service platforms including Didi Freight, the cargo division of Didi Chuxing, and Huolala over "operational irregularities", according to an announcement from the ministry.

It said it told them to make rectifications as there had been concerns over how they had increased membership fees and also engaged in the cut-price competition.

The ministry also said it issued "reminders" to four ride-hailing firms including Didi Chuxing, Geely's Cacao Mobility, and Meituan over protecting the rights of ride-hailing drivers and ensuring stable operations over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

