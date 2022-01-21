Madhavbaug's book 'Live without Diabetes' launched by Hon. Finance Minister (State) Dr. Bhagwat Karad

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16th January 2022, Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories, Ltd.) launched its book 'Live without Diabetes' at the auspicious hands of hon. Finance Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhavbaug's Patient Improvement Head Dr. Pravin Ghadigaonkar said, ''No one wants to live with diabetes and its complications. That's the reason diabetic patients keep trying for some or other treatment options which are not backed by any scientific research. Many times, such trial-and-error treatments are fatal for the patients. Madhavbaug has taken this step to reach the public with standard, scientific treatments through this book. Here, people can read the research-based information available on diabetes, understand the issues being faced by them and choose the best treatment for getting rid of diabetes and living without diabetes. That's what the book 'Live without Diabetes' is about.'' Dr. Pravin also informed that this research by Madhavbaug has been approved by the Journal of Association of Physicians of India (JAPI) by accepting it in the form of a research paper. Madhavbaug's MD, Dr. Rohit Sane connected with the finance minister Dr. Karad digitally. During their discussions on the occasion Dr. Rohit Sane informed about the proven, research-based treatment method, scientific diet, exercises, modern diagnostics, the MibPULSE app constantly monitoring the health of patients and the Power Map application, that are used by Madhavbaug doctors for diabetes reversal treatment. He also declared in the presence of Dr. Karad his objective to bring all these things before the public in the form of this book. Speaking on the release of the book, narrating his previous experience Hon Minister Dr. Karad said, ''We have inherited the Ayurveda nearly from 5,000 years ago. When I used to practice medicine there were no medicines available for ailments like kidney stone and liver failure etc. At that time, we used to advise the patients to take Ayurvedic medicines and they produced great results. Today of course many big researches have been done in Ayurveda.'' Dr. Karad appreciated Madhavbaug for using modern tests; research-based treatments and digital technology in order to give good results to its patients and also commended the fact that with the help of this methodology it has successfully treated lakhs of patients. He noted the initiative taken by Madhavbaug in the form of this book. Speaking about Madhavbaug's objectives Dr. Karad said just as hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dreaming of the development of the nation by transforming India into Digital India, Dr. Rohit Sane and his team is also dreaming of improving the health of all the Indians through the digital systems like mibPULSE and Power Map is moving ahead well in that direction. He lauded Dr. Rohit Sane for this work.

Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories, Ltd.) is now making a new beginning with its IPO and Dr. Karad expressed his happiness about it. He also wished Dr. Rohit Sane well for his future endeavors.

Present on the release function 'Live without Diabetes' Madhavbaug's Zonal Medical Head Dr. Bipin Gond informed that Madhavbaug has also established a national record in respect of diabetes. On 1st July 2018, Madhavbaug's clinics located in 13 cities across Maharashtra simultaneously administered the Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT) to a total of 661 diabetic patients and declared the results immediately. The event was recorded by the officials of the India Book of Records. In the same fashion, more than a thousand diabetic patients every month record normal sugar and pass the GTT test.

Madhavbaug is a leading healthcare institution of India, treating patients for heart disease by a noninvasive Ayurvedic method, through its more than 270 clinics and 2 hospitals spread across 8 states of India. Here the diseases like blockages, diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, cholesterol and thyroid are attacked at their roots using a combination of modern medical science, the traditional knowledge of thousands of years and the research based Ayurvedic treatment methods to defeat them decisively.

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited proposes, subject to market conditions, public issue of its Equity Shares and has filed the Draft Prospectus with the NSE and SEBI. The Draft Prospectus is available on the website of NSE www.nseindia.com/emerge/ and the website of the Lead Manager at www.focl.in. Investors should note that investment in Equity Shares involves a high degree of risk. For details investors should refer to and rely on the Draft Prospectus including the section titled ''Risk Factors'' beginning on page 19 of the Draft Prospectus, which has been filed with NSE.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkyWecQbh3Y Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731137/Madhavbaug.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)