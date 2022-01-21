Left Menu

Tata Motors launches latest range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan

Tata Motors on Friday said it has launched its latest range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan. With the launch of our new generation of BS-VI passenger vehicles, we are all geared to claim our rightful place in the market, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Head International Business, Mayank Baldi said in a statement.

Tata Motors on Friday said it has launched its latest range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan. The company said it has launched the product range in association with Samden Vehicles, an authorised distributor of passenger vehicles in Bhutan. Tata Motors will retail the new generation Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and flagship SUV Safari in the neighbouring country. ''Bhutan is an important market for our growth strategy. With the launch of our new generation of BS-VI passenger vehicles, we are all geared to claim our rightful place in the market,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles HeadInternational Business, Mayank Baldi said in a statement.

