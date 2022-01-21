Skoda Auto India starts production of Slavia from Pune plant

Skoda Auto India on Friday said it has started production of its premium mid-size sedan Slavia from its plant at Chakan in Pune.

The car, which will hit the market in the first quarter of 2022, has two petrol engine options of 1.0 litre 3-cylinder turbo and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol with power of 115ps and 150ps, respectively, the company said in a statement.

''Today, with the production rollout of the Skoda Slavia, we are igniting the next stage of our INDIA 2.0 product campaign. The Slavia is a strong testament of our intent and capability in the Indian market,'' Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd Chairman Christian Cahn von Seelen said.

Four years ago, he said the VW group had pledged a renewed commitment to India with the announcement of the INDIA 2.0 project. ''Its success truly highlights the great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have completed the first chapter with the successful launches of the two SUVs,'' Seelen added.

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said Slavia is an all-new value luxury sedan for India, specially developed and designed considering the requirements and expectations of customers here.

''We have already clocked in substantial growth over the last year and are rapidly expanding our network and customer touch points to bring more customers into the Skoda family.

“The Slavia will carry forward the thrust and provide impetus and excitement to fans of Skoda Auto India and customers looking for a set of wheels that offers a fantastic driving experience and is gorgeous inside out,'' he added.

Skoda Auto had in November last year unveiled Slavia in India, a market which the company expects to play a key role in its 'Strategy 2030' and help meet its long-term goal of clocking global sales of 1.5 million units a year.

Slavia is the second vehicle from the company under the Volkswagen group's India 2.0 project and the deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2022. It will compete with other mid-sized sedans like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the Indian market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)