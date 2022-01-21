MP: Three killed, one injured as car crashes into road divider

Three persons, including two elderly brothers, were killed and another one was injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a road divider in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh while they were on their way to Mumbai from Bihar, police said on Friday. Jamal Khan (68), his brother Rafi Ullah Khan (62) and Murad Khan (23) died on the spot in the incident that took place on Thursday night near Khamaria village, some 65 km from the district headquarters, Amdara police station inspector Rajendra Pathak told PTI.

Rafi Ullah, who was driving the vehicle, lost control after its front tyre went flat on the four-lane road. The car then hit the road divider, killing the three of them instantly, he said.

Sadam Khan (22), who suffered injuries in the accident, was rushed to a hospital. He is out of danger.

On being informed, the family members of the deceased reached the spot, Pathak said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The deceased hailed from Kaimur district in Bihar. They were engaged in construction-related work and were going to Mumbai for work, the police officer said. A case of rash driving, death due to negligence has been registered and further investigation is on, he added.

