India replicating its successful tiger conservation model for other animals: Minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday highlighted various aspects of India's successful tiger conservation efforts.

Underlining that India has achieved the remarkable feat of doubling the tiger population in 2018 itself, four years ahead of the target, Yadav said this model of success is now being replicated for other animals such as lion, dolphin, leopard and snow leopard and the country is on the threshold of introducing cheetah in its historical range.

He was speaking at the 4th Asia Ministerial Conference to review the progress of the Global Tiger Recovery Programme and commitments to tiger conservation.

Yadav said the natural resources-dependent community is an important aspect of tiger conservation and the ''people agenda'' ranks prominently in India's conservation efforts.

The minister said the budgetary allocation for tiger conservation has increased from Rs 185 crore in 2014 to Rs 300 crore in 2022 under the Narendra Modi government and that 14 tiger reserves in India have already received international CA|TS accreditation and efforts are on to bring in more tiger reserves under it.

Yadav said the frontline staff constitutes an important pillar of tiger conservation, hence India has extended life cover of Rs 2 lakh to each contractual/temporary worker under e-Sharm, an initiative of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Rs 5 lakh health cover under Ayushman Yojana.

''Approximately 4.3 million man-days of employment are being generated by 51 tiger reserves in India and funds from Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority are being utilised for promoting voluntary village resettlement from core areas of the tiger reserves,'' a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Highlighting the rise in organised poaching driven by an international demand for tiger body parts and products, depletion of tiger prey and habitat loss as key challenges to tiger conservation, Yadav said the status of tiger continues to remain endangered the world over and there are country-specific, area-specific issues which also affect the feline and hence, the situation calls for active international cooperation as well as co-adaptive and active management.

India is one of the founding members of the intergovernmental platform of Tiger Range Countries – Global Tiger Forum, and over the years, GTF has expanded its programme on multiple thematic areas, while working closely with the Government of India, tiger states in India and tiger range countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)