IMF's Georgieva says more than central bankers need to fight inflation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:33 IST
Kristalina Georgieva Image Credit: Flickr
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday it is not just central bankers who need to fight inflation, but other policy makers as well, including through boosting vaccinations to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgieva told a World Economic Forum virtual panel that said the U.S. Federal Reserve "is acting responsibly because inflation in the United States is turning into an economic and social concern."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

