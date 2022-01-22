Maha: Museum to be set up in memory of 1930 jungle satyagraha led by RSS founder

The Union Ministry of Culture has started the process to set up a museum at Pusad in Maharashtra to commemorate a `jungle satyagraha' led by RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1930, a local organization said on Saturday.

MP Rakesh Sinha, who had demanded that a museum be built at `Satyagraha Sthal' at Pusad in Yavatmal district as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence, also tweeted about the development.

Gajanan Pasodkar, CEO of the Deendayal Bahuuddeshiya Prasarak Mandal which would implement the project, told PTI that it has received a letter from the Union ministry that the process had been started.

The ministry asked him to submit a detailed project report, he added.

Hedgewar had led the agitation at Pusad on July 21, 1930, as part of the Civil Disobedience Movement, Sinha said on Twitter.

Similar protests, which involved non-violent breaking of forest laws to oppose the British rule, were organized at several places in the country during the historic movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi.

The museum would highlight Dr Hedgewar's participation in satyagraha and also present a light-and-sound show, Pasodkar said.

