Rourkela Steel Plant wins 'Best Integrated Steel Plant' title under SAIL Corporate Awards

Rourkela Steel Plant RSP has won the Best Integrated Steel Plant title under SAIL Corporate Awards for excellence-2021, an official statement said.The award recognizes the remarkable overall performance of RSP in the financial year 2020-21.

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 23-01-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 18:44 IST
Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has won the ''Best Integrated Steel Plant'' title under SAIL Corporate Awards for excellence-2021, an official statement said.

The award recognizes the remarkable overall performance of RSP in the financial year 2020-21. RSP has performed exceedingly well in production, productivity, techno-economics and profitability in the last fiscal and went on to achieve the Annual Business Plan (ABP) targets for the first time in history, it said.

The steel plant registered an all time highest production of hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel in FY’21. RSP was also successful in further improving its techno-economics to clock the best figures in major areas in the last fiscal.

The specific energy consumption, a key techno-economic parameter was also all time best, the statement said, adding that all the departments of the plant excelled in tandem to clock several individual records.

The incredible performance came amidst one of the most challenging times during COVID 19 pandemic. The steel plant adopted an integrated response to go past the challenges. The multipronged approach included augmenting healthcare facilities with special focus on testing, treating and vaccination during the year.

Amarendu Prakash, Director-in-Charge, Bokaro Steel Plant and Rourkela Steel Plant while congratulating each member of Team RSP has said, ''I feel so proud of all of you. Let’s continue this journey of excellence and set fresh benchmarks in all our endeavours.'' PTI AAM RG RG

