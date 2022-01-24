Qjobs crosses 2 mn users; clocks 10x growth in a year

Quess Corp-backed Qjobs, a platform for blue and grey collar recruitment, on Monday said it has crossed 2 million users and has clocked 10-times growth in a year.

Qjobs added the latest 1 million job seekers in a record time of 100 days and more than doubled jobs in the third quarter of FY22 itself, buoyed by the seasonal festive demand by enterprises and SMBs, the company said in a statement.

''We started Qjobs during the pandemic to address the persistent need gap and create a seamless blue and grey collar recruitment journey. Our focus has been on improving recruiter efficiency, and candidate experience and skill level. ''The milestone of reaching 2 million seekers and 1 million vacancies is significant to us as it shows the trust bestowed upon us by both job seekers and recruiters. We aim to onboard 10 million job seekers by the end of the year and deliver the best candidate match and seamless hiring process to companies,'' Quess Corp President – Emerging Businesses and Chief Strategy Officer Sekhar Garisa said.

The largest share of blue and grey collar jobs comes from delivery, BPO/customer care, data entry/back office, field sales, and driver categories, it said. Geographically, Bengaluru houses the largest share of job vacancies across these categories with 23 per cent of openings followed by Delhi (18 per cent), Hyderabad (15 per cent), Mumbai (11 per cent) and Pune (8 per cent), making up the top five cities in India for blue and grey collar jobs, the company added.

