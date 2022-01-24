DHL Express recognized as Top Employer Africa by Top Employer Institute

DHL Express (www.DPDHL.com), the world's leading international express provider, has once again been recognized as a Top Employer on the African continent by the Top Employer Institute. DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) has been participating in the Top Employer certification for the past 8 years and have come a long way from having just 6 countries in their initial participation and today they boast 22 countries who have all been successful in the 2022 certification.

This is an incredible achievement for DHL Express SSA and even more exciting is the fact that the business is the most certified organisation on the continent according to the Institute. The 22 countries that have excelled in this year's validation and certification include: Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Institute particularly recognized DHL's strong performance in the areas of Values, Business Strategy, and Ethics and Integrity. Paul Clegg – VP of Human Resources for DHL Express SSA said, "It is a great honour to have been certified as a Top Employer on the continent. This award is a true reflection of the investment our company makes in providing the very best working environment for our employees through our progressive People-First HR practices, which serves as the foundation for our employees to thrive and perform with purpose, to the best of their abilities, together AS ONE."

As an independent HR certification company, the Top Employers Institute assesses organisations like DHL Express- through their global HR Best Practices Survey, which looks at people development practices across the entire HR value chain. To be certified, organisations must successfully achieve a particular standard around their HR practices as set out by the Top Employers Institute.

"We are extremely proud that this independent research has verified our exceptional employee conditions and earned us a spot amongst the highest calibre of certified Global Top Employers," stated Clegg. He continued by highlighting that during uncertain times like these where the world of employment is changing, it is more important than ever to stay committed to upholding only the highest workplace standards, and as a business DHL Express is proud to be recognised for putting their people first in everything they do.

(With Inputs from APO)