IsDB Institute releases new e-book reader app

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is pleased to announce the release of a new e-book reader app dedicated to publications in Islamic economics and development.

The app was developed in partnership with a technology firm, Koraspond Digital Marketing Agency, a subsidiary of Ethmar Advertising company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Leveraging innovative modern technologies and the Institute's long-standing expertise in publishing of Islamic economics, the app aims to serve as a knowledge repository where users around the world can have a rich experience of reading and browsing Islamic economics and finance publications.

With support for Arabic, English and French languages, the new app is a comprehensive, user-friendly mobile application currently available through the Apple Store and Google Play. A version for desktop is expected to be ready later in 2022.

The app has been integrated to the IsDB Institute website (IsDBinstitute.org), thereby allowing users to purchase publications from the website, and download and read them on the e-book reader app on their devices.

Various innovative features can be seen in the app including:

Standard reading tools such as bookmarking, search, text highlight, in-built dictionary, ability to attach notes to selected text, and more.

Fresh interface design that enhances the user experience.

Sharing e-book titles and quotes through all social media channels.

Ability to track user reading activity such as the number of books read, number of hours of reading, reading speed, and number of shared books.

E-books are encrypted to prevent sharing, copying, and distribution.

Synchronization across the user's devices.

App interface available in Arabic, English and French languages.

In his comments on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, IsDBI Acting Director General and IsDB Group Chief Economist, said: "Our objective with the new e-reader app is to bring knowledge in Islamic economics up to par. The e-book reader will serve as an innovative, interactive platform with the most modern features and capabilities for e-books on Islamic economics and finance."

Mr. Bilal Saeed, Koraspond's Business Development Director, said: "In the next phase of our venture, we will be taking the IsDBI Reader App to other platforms, including Windows, Huawei, and Google Chrome, to create a wider accessibility. We will also integrate an AI-driven algorithm to suggest relevant books to the readers based on their response and preference."

(With Inputs from APO)