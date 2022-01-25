Power trade volume rises 37pc to 27.6 BU at IEX in Dec quarter

Power trade volume at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 37 per cent year-on-year to 27.6 billion units (BU) in the December quarter, mainly due to higher electricity consumption.

''During the quarter (October-December), volumes on the Exchange grew by 37 per cent YoY (year-on-year) with 27.6 BU volumes traded versus 20.1 BU in Q3 FY21.

"The growth in volumes was driven by a substantial increase in electricity consumption as well as the resurgence of trading in RECs and ESCERTs,'' an IEX statement said. According to the statement, the real-time market continues to be one of the fastest-growing electricity market segments on the exchange, achieving a growth of 70 per cent y-o-y, with 4.8 BU of volumes traded during the quarter. The green market, including the day ahead and term ahead market, cumulatively traded 1.2 BU during the quarter and contributed 5 per cent to overall electricity volumes. On the REC (renewable energy certificate) front, a total of 38.28 lakh certificates and 2.86 lakh energy saving certificates (ESCERTs) were traded during the quarter.

On Monday, IEX posted a nearly 39 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.73 crore in the December quarter and also announced a 100 per cent interim dividend for this fiscal at the rate of rupee one per share with the face value of rupee one.

