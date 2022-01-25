Left Menu

SRF Q3 profit up 56 pc to Rs 506 cr

Chemical firm SRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 56 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 506 crore for the quarter ended December. Revenue from operation grew 56 per cent to Rs 3,346 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,146 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.SRF Ltd Managing Director, Ashish Bharat Ram said it has been an outstanding quarter for the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:22 IST
Chemical firm SRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 56 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 506 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 324 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operation grew 56 per cent to Rs 3,346 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,146 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

SRF Ltd Managing Director, Ashish Bharat Ram said it has been an outstanding quarter for the company. ''Except for the technical textiles segment, which was impacted by soft market conditions, every other segment performed exceedingly well.'' He said the company remains cautiously optimistic about its performance going forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

