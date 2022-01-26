China c.bank lifts yuan midpoint to near 4-year high

China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a near four-year high against the dollar on Wednesday, pushing its value against major trading partners to the strongest since August 2015. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.3246 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 172 pips, or 0.27%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3418. It was the firmest since April 25, 2018.

The much stronger official guidance rate drove the trade-weighted CFETS basket index up to 103.5, the highest since August 11, 2015.

