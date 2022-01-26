Left Menu

Ukrainian official rules out direct negotiations with Russian-backed separatists

A top Ukrainian official on Wednesday ruled out the prospect of Kyiv holding direct talks with Russian-backed separatists, and said that major ceasefire violations were happening in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-01-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 13:27 IST
Ukrainian official rules out direct negotiations with Russian-backed separatists
Andriy Yermak Image Credit: Instagram / iamandreyyermak
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A top Ukrainian official on Wednesday ruled out the prospect of Kyiv holding direct talks with Russian-backed separatists and said that major ceasefire violations were happening in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. "There have not been and will not be any direct talks with the separatists," said Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a statement on Facebook.

Yermak made the statement ahead of four-way talks in Paris of officials from Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany. The talks are part of efforts to defuse tensions after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022