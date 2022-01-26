Left Menu

European shares extend recovery as investors focus on Fed update

European shares extended gains on Wednesday, as cautious traders awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting later in the session for clues on monetary policy tightening in the face of surging inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.1%, with all sectors in the black. Travel and mining stocks led gains.

European shares extend recovery as investors focus on Fed update
European shares extended gains on Wednesday, as cautious traders awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting later in the session for clues on monetary policy tightening in the face of surging inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.1%, with all sectors in the black. Travel and mining stocks led gains. The Fed will update its interest rate plan at 1900 GMT after its meeting, with markets priced for a first rate hike in March, and three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

Hygiene products group Essity dropped 3.4%, after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit and saying it planned to raise prices further in the face of record high costs. Italian fashion group Tod's jumped 10.1% after announcing that sales last year rose by almost 40%, the first increase after five years of consecutive declines, beating market expectations.

Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza gained 2%, after reporting a 20% jump in 2021 core earnings, shored up by demand for the substances it supplies for new mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

