Woman killed, five hurt as car runs into food stall at beach in Maha's Palghar

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the condition of three of them is said to be serious, the police official added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 10:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was killed and five others were injured, few of them seriously, after a car ran into a food stall at Chinchani beach in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred late on Wednesday evening, following which the driver of the car was arrested, they said.

''January 26 being a public holiday, people had thronged the Chinchani beach at Tarapur in large numbers in the evening. However, despite the crowd, a car came onto the beach, but its driver lost control while trying to save a scooter, due to which the four-wheeler ran into one of the food stalls. The woman, who was eating at the stall, died on the spot and five others suffered injuries,'' he said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the condition of three of them is said to be serious, the police official added.

After the incident, several people present on the beach not only smashed the windscreen of the car, but also damaged a few food stalls and threw chairs. The rampage went on for about an hour, he said, adding that an investigation into the incident is on. On being alerted, personnel at the Vangaon police station rushed to to the spot to bring the situation under control. A video of the mob fury went viral on social media.

An offence of rash and negligent driving was registered against the car driver at Vangaon police station and the body of the deceased woman was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital at Palghar, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

