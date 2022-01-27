Left Menu

Gold futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 15:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices on Thursday fell Rs 573 to Rs 48,278 per 10 grams in the futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded lower by Rs 573, or 1.17 per cent, to Rs 48,278 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,032 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 1.04 per cent lower at USD 1,812.90 an ounce in New York.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

