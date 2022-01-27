Roche Diagnostics launches self-testing kit for COVID-19

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:52 IST
Roche Diagnostics India on Thursday said it has launched a COVID-19 'at-home' detection kit.

The company said it has introduced the COVID-19 At-Home Test, an over-the-counter test for detection of SARS CoV-2 infection in individuals with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and is approved by ICMR. COVID-19 At-Home Test can successfully detect SARS-CoV-2 virus including the Omicron variant, it added.

“Roche has been at the forefront of reliable and benchmark diagnostic solutions for 125 years. COVID-19 At-Home Test is the newest addition to Roche's comprehensive COVID-19 test solutions and allows convenient anytime, anywhere access to testing,” Roche Diagnostics India & Neighbouring Markets Managing Director Narendra Varde said. As the third wave sets in, accessibility to such simple, convenient, fast and instrument-free self-test can contribute significantly to help better manage lives and health during the ongoing pandemic, he added.

The self-test kit includes a test cassette, a sterile swab, a tube with liquid and nozzle cap, along with a step-by-step self-test guide and QR code to access the instruction video.

Roche Diagnostics has already launched a wide range of COVID-19 testing solutions in the country, including the RT-PCR test, a lab-based antigen test, and Rapid Antigen tests for professional use.

