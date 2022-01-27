Roche Diagnostics launches self-testing kit for COVID-19
COVID-19 At-Home Test can successfully detect SARS-CoV-2 virus including the Omicron variant, it added.Roche has been at the forefront of reliable and benchmark diagnostic solutions for 125 years. COVID-19 At-Home Test is the newest addition to Roches comprehensive COVID-19 test solutions and allows convenient anytime, anywhere access to testing, Roche Diagnostics India Neighbouring Markets Managing Director Narendra Varde said.
- Country:
- India
Roche Diagnostics India on Thursday said it has launched a COVID-19 'at-home' detection kit.
The company said it has introduced the COVID-19 At-Home Test, an over-the-counter test for detection of SARS CoV-2 infection in individuals with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and is approved by ICMR. COVID-19 At-Home Test can successfully detect SARS-CoV-2 virus including the Omicron variant, it added.
“Roche has been at the forefront of reliable and benchmark diagnostic solutions for 125 years. COVID-19 At-Home Test is the newest addition to Roche's comprehensive COVID-19 test solutions and allows convenient anytime, anywhere access to testing,” Roche Diagnostics India & Neighbouring Markets Managing Director Narendra Varde said. As the third wave sets in, accessibility to such simple, convenient, fast and instrument-free self-test can contribute significantly to help better manage lives and health during the ongoing pandemic, he added.
The self-test kit includes a test cassette, a sterile swab, a tube with liquid and nozzle cap, along with a step-by-step self-test guide and QR code to access the instruction video.
Roche Diagnostics has already launched a wide range of COVID-19 testing solutions in the country, including the RT-PCR test, a lab-based antigen test, and Rapid Antigen tests for professional use.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Omicron quickly overtaking Delta globally in terms of circulation: WHO
Indonesia rolls out booster shots, amid fears of Omicron spread
China's Omicron-hit Tianjin launches new round of tests
We shouldn’t delay the start of school due to Omicron. 2 paediatric infectious disease experts explain
Health News Roundup: WHO body says COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated for Omicron; Cathay Pacific to comply with Hong Kong probes into COVID-19 outbreak and more