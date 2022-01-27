RED FM launches 'Vote Da Haq' campaign for upcoming elections

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network has announced a new campaign, 'Vote Da Haq' to spread awareness and drive maximum participation of citizens to cast their vote in the upcoming assembly elections across the five states of the country. The campaign aims to push the message across to its listeners that voting is the fundamental right of every citizen and it must be exercised in the best interest of their state. With a specially curated anthem, celebrity appeals, inspiring stories and utility information, the campaign has multiple approaches to motivate new and first-time voters as well. On the day of voting Red FM will play hourly countdown bumpers starting 6 am urging people to vote; stating hours of voting time left for them to step out and exercise their right to vote.

Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "We can all agree that by not voting, an individual is failing to include a probability of a tomorrow that is, or can be. In a humble effort to encourage more people to go out and vote in the upcoming state elections, we are happy to announce the launch of our new campaign "Vote Da Haq". Chief Electoral Officer has appointed our RJs as the Youth Icons for different cities in their respective states, and our key emphasis will be on first-time voters, specially those who have just turned 18. Well known personalities and influential voices will also join us in our endeavour. We look forward to spreading a positive message through our initiative and mobilising large numbers to exercise their right and fulfil their responsibility." We are irreverent; we are young, cool and trendy. We are the voice of today's Millennial. We are one of the largest radio networks in the country. We are RED FM. Based on the internationally successful CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) format we play only Super Hit music. With the brand philosophy and attitude that is 'BajaateRaho!' at RED FM we always speak up for what is right, for the people. Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do and so we are called the 'station for expression' by establishing an emotional connect with them. We do things differently; we do not follow the herd and it's a testament to the fact that RED FM boasts of over 431 award-winning campaigns including Best Brand, Best FM Station & Best RJs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)