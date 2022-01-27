IndiGrid's net profit remains almost flat at Rs 94 cr in Dec quarter

Infrastructure investment trust India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) consolidated net profit remained almost flat at Rs 94.38 crore in the December quarter compared to a year ago.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.58 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 580.96 crore in the quarter from Rs 439.03 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company stated that the board of the investment manager also approved a distribution per unit (DPU) of Rs 3.19 (a rise of three per cent year-on-year) for the December 2021 quarter to unitholders.

The record date for the distribution is February 2 and shall be paid as Rs 2.66 per unit in the form of interest, Rs 0.52 as capital repayment.

With this, IndiGrid has distributed Rs 55.34 per unit to its investors in the past 19 quarters since its listing, a total return of 114 per cent on the issue price. The total return is the sum of all distributions since the listing till Q3 FY22 and the change in price till January 24, 2021.

The net debt/ assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2021, stood at 56 per cent, significantly below the 70 per cent cap as per SEBI InvIT regulations, thereby providing ample headroom to fund future growth, it stated.

''Our performance this quarter has been on the expected lines, and we are on track to meet the FY22 distribution guidance of Rs 12.75 per unit.

''Going forward, we will continue to focus on generating superior and sustainable returns for our investors on the back of our AAA-rated balance sheet, resilient operations and accretive acquisitions,'' IndiGrid Chief Executive Officer Harsh Shah said.

He added that with the ongoing shift to green energy nationwide, most of the upcoming investment/ capital expenditure is expected to come in the green energy corridor, aligned directly with our investment mandate.

''While we remain focused on growth through accretive acquisitions, we look forward to capitalising on the lucrative bidding opportunity available in this space, aiming for selective and synergistic projects,'' Shah said.

