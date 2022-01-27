Traffic restored on J-K highway after clearance of landslide in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened on Thursday for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for a day due to landslides in Ramban district, sources said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide at Panthiyal area in Ramban district Thursday morning, they said.

As a result, hundreds of vehicles were stranded at different points of the highway, they said.

On Wednesday, the highway was closed at Duggi area due to the landslide, which was also cleared, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)