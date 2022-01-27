Left Menu

Coforge Q3 profit jumps over 50% to Rs 184 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:06 IST
Coforge Q3 profit jumps over 50% to Rs 184 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

IT firm Coforge Ltd, formerly NIIT Technologies, on Thursday reported over 50 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 183.7 crore for December quarter 2021-22 and has revised its annual revenue growth outlook to around 37 per cent.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122 crore in the year-ago period, Coforge said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,658.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,190.6 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

On a sequential basis, Coforge's net profit was higher 25.2 per cent from Rs 146.7 crore in September 2021 quarter, while revenue from operations was up 5.7 per cent from Rs 1,569.4 crore.

''The quarter saw the firm register its highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin over the last ten years despite existing supply side pressures. The firm also experienced robust broad based sequential growth, continued net headcount addition at a very fast clip, strong growth in our top ten clients, yet another large deal closure and a continued improvement in the offshore-onsite revenue mix,'' Coforge Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh said.

Onboarding senior talent at scale, successful integration of acquired businesses and attrition below industry average continue to differentiate and mark out the company's performance, he added.

The firm has revised upwards its annual revenue guidance and expects consolidated revenue to grow around 37 per cent in constant currency terms.

It expects adjusted EBITDA to grow around 44 per cent over the previous year. The board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 13 per share, and the record date for this payout will be February 8, 2022.

Coforge's total order book executable over the next 12 months stood at USD 701 million, while its order intake was at USD 247 million. The company added 13 new clients during the quarter. The company's headcount increased by 1,344 to 22,130, and its attrition rate was at 16.3 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022