Elaborate traffic arrangements in Delhi for Beating Retreat ceremony

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony which will be held at Vijay Chowk here, officials said on Thursday.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, will be held on Saturday, January 29, According to an advisory, traffic restrictions will be put in place on Saturday from 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic, it said, adding traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout.

No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and "C" hexagon, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa ''T'' Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc, it stated.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, the advisory said.

The entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6.30 pm on Saturday, it added.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon (after 7 pm), the advisory said.

The motorists are advised to observe traffic rules and follow directions of traffic personnel and remain updated through traffic police Facebook page, Twitter handle and traffic police helpline, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

