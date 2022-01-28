Left Menu

Statue Grooming by Wild Stone: Great Men Deserve to Look Great

Brands have to work hard to catch the attention of their consumers. But this task gets even more challenging if you are a men's grooming brand. In India, the men's grooming category is dominated by international brands that sign up popular male celebrities as their ambassadors, making it difficult for relatively new Indian brands like Wild Stone to enter and break the clutter.

Brands have to work hard to catch the attention of their consumers. But this task gets even more challenging if you are a men's grooming brand. In India, the men's grooming category is dominated by international brands that sign up popular male celebrities as their ambassadors, making it difficult for relatively new Indian brands like Wild Stone to enter and break the clutter. Wild Stone, a homegrown Indian brand, is making a splash in this sea of sameness through its out of box thinking.

India loves its national heroes, and their statues can be found all around us. But despite best efforts, these statues are often neglected and not well-maintained. So, Instead of joining the popular male celebrity bandwagon, Wild Stone came up with the idea of Statue Grooming. And, in collaboration with local municipal authorities, has decided to give the statues of some of these epic personalities the cleaning and grooming they deserve. After all, Great Men Deserve to Look Great. Armed with a van full of cleaning equipment and a crew of statue cleaning experts, Wild Stone has been going around Agra, grooming the statues of India's most incredible men. The idea has caught people's imagination and encouraged by the tremendous response, Wild Stone is planning to take this initiative to other cities soon.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

