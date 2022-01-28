Dr Reddy's Laboratories posts Rs 707 crore profit in Q3

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported Rs 707 crore net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year against Rs 27.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, posting year-on-year growth of 3,468 per cent. The company's revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, rose to Rs 5,320 crore, posting a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent.

For the first nine months of the current financial year, the revenue rose 12 per cent to Rs 16,002 crore. The company's net profit for the first three quarters of the current financial year rose to Rs 2,269 crore, posting a growth of 67 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad said, "We delivered a steady performance in Q3 with healthy EBITDA and strong cash generation while continuing to invest in building a pipeline of products across businesses." (ANI)

