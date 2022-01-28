Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Laboratories posts Rs 707 crore profit in Q3

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported Rs 707 crore net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year against Rs 27.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, posting year-on-year growth of 3,468 per cent.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:58 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories posts Rs 707 crore profit in Q3
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported Rs 707 crore net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year against Rs 27.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, posting year-on-year growth of 3,468 per cent. The company's revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, rose to Rs 5,320 crore, posting a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent.

For the first nine months of the current financial year, the revenue rose 12 per cent to Rs 16,002 crore. The company's net profit for the first three quarters of the current financial year rose to Rs 2,269 crore, posting a growth of 67 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad said, "We delivered a steady performance in Q3 with healthy EBITDA and strong cash generation while continuing to invest in building a pipeline of products across businesses." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022