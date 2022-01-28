Arvind Smartspaces Q3 profit up 17 pc to Rs 5.91 cr

Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd on Friday reported a 17 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.91 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 5.03 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 44.93 crore during October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 44.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

