Arvind Smartspaces Q3 profit up 17 pc to Rs 5.91 cr

Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd on Friday reported a 17 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.91 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 5.03 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:59 IST
Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd on Friday reported a 17 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.91 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 5.03 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 44.93 crore during October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 44.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

