Vedanta Q3 net profit rises 26% to Rs 4,164 cr

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 26.2 rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,164 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,299 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during the October-December period increased to Rs 34,674 crore from Rs 23,621 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

''We are happy to announce that we have taken a number of actions in the last three months to further the journey of ESG transformation that was laid out last quarter. With the commitment to transforming the planet and becoming net-zero carbon by 2050 or sooner, the momentum for decarbonisation across the business has increased with the focus areas being renewable energy, fuel switch, fleet electrification, plantations and afforestation,'' it CEO Sunil Duggal said.

The company has entered into a number of partnerships to bring best-in-class expertise and also strengthen its commitment to transforming the communities and the workplace, he added.

