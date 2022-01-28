Left Menu

Social Swag raises USD 3.5 million in pre-Series-A funding round

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:42 IST
Social Swag raises USD 3.5 million in pre-Series-A funding round
  • Country:
  • India

New-age content platform Social Swag, which is a collective brainchild of Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati Collective Artists and Mahesh Bhupathi, on Friday said it has raised USD 3.5 million in a pre-Series-A funding round.

The round has been led by IMEF and Unicorn India Ventures, which has made its maiden announcement in a content creator economy specialist platform, Social Swag said in a statement.

Some other high networth individuals (HNIs) who participated in the round are Vinay Agarwal, Ritesh Deshmukh, Raghu Subramanian, Edward Menezes, The Shekama Family Trust and The Blume Founders fund.

Started in 2020, Social Swag is building out a celebrity or influencer commerce platform and has been growing 40 per cent month-on-month for the past five months and is poised to continue this trajectory as the online story in India continues to generate exciting outcomes.

''We are excited to welcome our new investors and our focus will remain to create a platform where various people will find relevant content for themselves across different products.

''These would be a mix of entertainment, self-development, skill enhancement and passion content,'' Rana Daggubatti, an accomplished actor, entrepreneur and co-founder of Social Swag, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022