Flipkart Wholesale introduces voice search feature in Hindi and English

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, on Friday introduced voice search features in Hindi and English that will help Kiranas and retailers utilise the search function more effectively, making it easier to transact on the platform. While technology penetration across the country increases, a majority of internet users, including Kiranas and MSMEs, are from non-English speaking backgrounds. The voice search will make the journey more convenient for them as varying proficiency in English makes it challenging to perform searches using text input, Flipkart Wholesale said in a statement.

"Hence, solving the language barrier becomes critical to enable access to the full benefits of technology platforms for the target communities," it added. Commenting on the new feature, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said, "Our core value proposition lies in offering a hassle-free shopping experience on the app through new technologies and innovations. At Flipkart, we are committed to address the problem areas our members face and deliver value to them."

"The launch of voice search is one such tech initiative that will help cater to the heterogeneous user population, making their e-commerce journey with Flipkart even simpler. As a technology enabler, we will continue to create more such innovations that will make digital commerce more inclusive, accessible, and convenient for existing as well as new customers," he said. (ANI)

