Left Menu

NCUI hails merger of PMC BANK with Unity SFB; bats for security of depositors' money

Welcoming the merger of debt-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank with Unity Small Finance Bank Unity SFB, cooperative body NCUI on Friday said that it needs to be ensured that depositors money is secure.On January 25, the union finance ministry had approved the merger of PMC Bank with Unity SFB, protecting it from liquidation and bringing relief to all stakeholders.In a statement, National Cooperative Union of India NCUI President Dileep Sanghani welcomed the merger of PMC Bank with Unity Small Finance Bank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:03 IST
NCUI hails merger of PMC BANK with Unity SFB; bats for security of depositors' money
  • Country:
  • India

Welcoming the merger of debt-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank with Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB), cooperative body NCUI on Friday said that it needs to be ensured that depositors' money is secure.

On January 25, the union finance ministry had approved the merger of PMC Bank with Unity SFB, protecting it from liquidation and bringing relief to all stakeholders.

In a statement, National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) President Dileep Sanghani welcomed the merger of PMC Bank with Unity Small Finance Bank. However, he said that ''it has to be ensured that the depositors' money is secure, and they are able to get back the money,'' an official statement said.

Former NCUI President and Cooperative Bank of India Chairman G H Amin also welcomed the move saying, ''This is the first cooperative bank which has been merged with a private bank. Now the money of the depositors, who are from both the cooperative and private sector, is safe and secure.'' National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB) Managing Director and International Cooperative Banking Association President Bhima Subrahmanyam said that the RBI draft scheme for merger of PMC bank with bigger Urban Cooperative Banks would have been more desirable.

He further said that the draft RBI Scheme envisages settlement of all dues of depositors in a phased manner, which is not correct. ''All the depositors should have been helped with their deposits even at the time of finalisation of Draft Scheme,'' he said, adding that the guidelines for amalgamation of banks according to Banking Regulation Act, 2020 is not followed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022