Suzlon Energy posts net profit of Rs 37 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:00 IST
  Country:
  • India

Suzlon Energy on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.73 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 118.06 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,615.06 crore in the quarter, from Rs 959.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

