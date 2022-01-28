Suzlon Energy posts net profit of Rs 37 cr in Dec quarter
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Suzlon Energy on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.73 crore in the December 2021 quarter.
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 118.06 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE.
Its total income rose to Rs 1,615.06 crore in the quarter, from Rs 959.52 crore in the same period a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suzlon Energy
Advertisement