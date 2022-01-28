TMC leader Madan Mitra injured in road accident

Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra was Friday injured after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck near Barrackpore Trunk Road, police said. Mitra was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and discharged, they said. ''I am better now, though it was a close shave. I was on my way to attend a flower show in Belghoria area, but because of the traffic, I thought of riding the motorcycle to reach the venue quicker,'' Mitra told PTI when contacted.

Later, the Kamarhati MLA attended the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)