Burning truck speeds on highway for 4 km before being stopped

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:47 IST
The driver of a truck laden with fodder drove on for at least four km on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district before realizing that his cargo had caught fire, an official said on Friday.

A video of the `burning truck' also circulated on social media.

The fodder which the truck was carrying caught fire late Thursday night and the drivers of other vehicles on the road alerted the local fire brigade. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said an official of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation in the district.

While no one was injured, the truck was a total wreck, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

